The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

TCS stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 146,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

