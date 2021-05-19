The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s previous close.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

