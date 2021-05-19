The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

