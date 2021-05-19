The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,614.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,920. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

