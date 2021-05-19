The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $22.82 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.