The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $22.82 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit