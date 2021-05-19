The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $463.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,836,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

