The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stake Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

