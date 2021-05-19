The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 8,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 120,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,766,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 25.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.21. 195,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

