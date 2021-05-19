The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.24. The stock had a trading volume of 168,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $332.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

