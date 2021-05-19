The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
