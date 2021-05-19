The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

