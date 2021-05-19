The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.47% of Tenable worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,178,028.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,224,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,085 shares of company stock worth $9,018,214. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

