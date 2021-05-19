The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 84.89%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.