The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. 16,689,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,860. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

