The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a na rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$83.31.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$88.23 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$54.80 and a one year high of C$88.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.06. The company has a market cap of C$160.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

