The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,685. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Wendy`s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit