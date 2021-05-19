The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,685. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

