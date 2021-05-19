Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.29. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 97,731 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

