Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TON opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.04 million and a PE ratio of 260.00. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

