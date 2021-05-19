Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,037 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 117,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,105,483. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

