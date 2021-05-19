Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

ITW traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. 4,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,714. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

