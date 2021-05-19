Todd Asset Management LLC Has $44.01 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. DaVita comprises approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,585. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. 1,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

