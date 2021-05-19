Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 4,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.