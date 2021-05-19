Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,184 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 924,344 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,191,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

