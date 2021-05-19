Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 149,067 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,067 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of AerCap worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 24.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,682. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

