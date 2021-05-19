Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $38,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,519. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.