Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 62,674 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,674 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NetEase stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. 12,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.07.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

