Tommy Breen Purchases 50,000 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

Shares of HSV stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 926 ($12.10). 2,481,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,106.97. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.96. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

