Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,408,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

