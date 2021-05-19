Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TGLVY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
