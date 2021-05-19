Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TGLVY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.