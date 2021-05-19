Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:TPT opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

