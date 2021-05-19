Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 889.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

