Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

