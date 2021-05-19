Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

May 19th, 2021

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

