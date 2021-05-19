Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7,049.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of XHE stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.