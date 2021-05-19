Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 554,291 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

