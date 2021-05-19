Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 63,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,771. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

