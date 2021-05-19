Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

