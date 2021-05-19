TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 3.4% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.61. 10,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 936,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

