Traders Buy High Volume of Robert Half International Call Options (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

NYSE RHI opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.