Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,467% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

