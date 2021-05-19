Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,983% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit