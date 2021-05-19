Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,983% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

