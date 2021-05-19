Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 11,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 213.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.