Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NTNX stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

