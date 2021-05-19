Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4,235.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00304088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00858710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030063 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

