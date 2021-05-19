Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,301.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

