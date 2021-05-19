Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 274,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

