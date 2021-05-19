Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $99.29 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

