Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOLWF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 35,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

