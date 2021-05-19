Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.