Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $37.51

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.51, but opened at $38.83. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 66,030 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

