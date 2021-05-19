Tritax EuroBox plc Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BOXE opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25.

BOXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday.

